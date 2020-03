After holding an 11-point halftime lead, Kentucky watched John Fulkerson and Tennessee come all the way back to win, 81-73. The loss snaps Kentucky's eight-game win streak. The Wildcats were up by as many as 17 points in the second half.

Fulkerson led all scorers with 27 points. The win gives Tennessee just their 6th all-time in Rupp Arena, the last one coming in 2018.

Kentucky looks to bounce back against Florida on Saturday. That game tips off at 1 p.m. on WYMT.