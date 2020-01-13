Kentucky driver's license system down due to nationwide outage

Updated: Mon 1:50 PM, Jan 13, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you were hoping to get a Kentucky driver's license Monday afternoon, you might be out of luck.

Circuit Court Clerk Offices and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet operated licensing offices are shut down due to a nationwide system outage.

The offices are temporarily unable to issue licenses to anyone.

"There is no time estimate at this time but we will provide an update once resolved," KYTC officials tweeted.

