Kentucky constables accused of falsely arresting undercover FBI agent

Two Kentucky constables are being accused of falsely arresting an undercover FBI agent. The FBI agent was helping to investigate them for corruption.

The Herald Leader reports more information about the incident was named in a court document from prosecutors.

Michael “Wally” Wallace and Gary E. Baldock are charged in federal court for conspiring to violate the rights of people through bogus searches and seizures of property.

Investigators said the two would plant drugs on people to have an excuse to arrest them, and then improperly search and steal money from their property.

A court document goes on to say that someone from the FBI called an anonymous crime tip line Wallace had set up to 'report' the undercover agent. They pointed the two constables to the agent's car in a mall parking lot where the false arrest ended up taking place.

