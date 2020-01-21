Kentucky company agrees to fine in Wendy's, Fazoli's labor law investigation

The U.S. Department of Labor says that the owner of Wendy's and Fazoli's restaurant franchises broke child laws in nine states at nearly 100 locations.

Meanwhile, the Herald Leader reports that Manna Inc. out of Louisville agreed to pay a civil fine of $157,114 for breaking child labor laws at 99 restaurants.

Investigators say the stores let 14- and 15-year-old employees work outside of federally allowed hours. They say 446 minors were working before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. on school nights and were working more than three hours on school days and more than eight on others.

The department says stores in Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida.