Kentucky companies flooded with mask requests despite lack of coronavirus cases

Many pharmacies and medical supply companies in Kentucky are feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, even though no cases have spread to the state yet.

Sister station WKYT reports people in Kentucky are on edge and doing what they can to protect themselves.

In Lexington, stores are being flooded with calls and visits from people looking for masks.

"We've ordered all we could get, which were 104 masks, and they were gone as soon as people found out we had them. People were buying 10 or 12 at a time if they could," said Clarence Sullivan, owner and pharmacist at the Pharmacy Shop.

Due to a supply shortage and high demands across the country, many stores in Kentucky are now out of masks.