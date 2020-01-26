Kentucky colleges, universities to seek funding increase

Lawmakers have been told Kentucky state colleges and universities will ask for their first funding increase since the 2007-08 budget.

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson told lawmakers Thursday that public colleges will seek a 6.2% increase next fiscal year and an 8.8% increase in the 2022 fiscal year over current base funding levels.

Thompson said the budget subcommittee meeting that he isn't sure whether the budget Gov. Andy Beshear presents to the General Assembly on Tuesday will include the request but is optimistic.