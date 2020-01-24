Kentucky colleges, universities ask for funding increase

Lawmakers were told Kentucky state colleges and universities will ask for their first funding increase since the 2007-08 budget.

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson told lawmakers Thursday that public colleges will seek a 6.2 percent increase next fiscal year and an 8.8 percent increase in the 2022 fiscal year over current base funding levels.

Thompson told the Courier Journal after the budget subcommittee meeting that he is not sure whether the budget Gov. Andy Beshear presents to the General Assembly on Tuesday will include the request but he is optimistic.