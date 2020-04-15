Kentucky colleges hope to be back on campus in the fall

The COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to campus life at colleges and universities nationwide.

(Photo: EKU)

Here in the Commonwealth schools finished up the spring semester online, but what are those schools planning for the fall?

While Eastern Kentucky University's campus in Richmond was beautiful on Wednesday, many were not able to enjoy it. School officials do not plan on this being the case come the fall semester.

VP for Student Success, Tanlee Wasson, says, “Right now we are planning for a full traditional experience for fall. All of the data seems to indicate that this will slow down sometime in mid-summer.”

She also says school officials are listening to health experts and seeing what other universities are planning. Right now, EKU’s summer classes are all online, the second session of the summer will be mostly remote as well.

“We also have a large selection of online programs for students who don't feel comfortable coming back to a face-to-face environment in the fall,” says Wasson.

Though the hope is for university life to return to normal by the fall, school officials continue planning in case students cannot return to campus by August.

“We will certainly have a backup plan. We had a meeting this morning with the dean and all the academic administration to start to pull together a group that will plan what that might look like if that is necessary for the fall."

Spokespersons at the University of Kentucky and Georgetown University both say they have no concrete plans for the fall yet but are continuing to watch the pandemic closely.