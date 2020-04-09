Kentucky coal towns anticipating 'second pandemic': a financial crisis

Some local governments in Eastern Kentucky are anticipating large reductions in tax revenue that could put funding at risk for essential services such as road maintenance, jails and senior centers.

The Herald Leader Reports with businesses closing and forced layoffs resulting from the spread of COVID-19, revenue from occupational taxes could suddenly decline.

The full extent of the damage likely won’t be felt for another month or more, but for counties that are reeling from a precipitous decline in coal and mineral severance taxes, it could make “a very bad situation almost untenable,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones in the article.

Currently, a record number of people living in Kentucky are out of work. More than 160,000 people filed for unemployment benefits during a two-week period in March.

