Pulaski County church members potentially exposed to coronavirus

Church services in two Kentucky counties have potentially exposed people to the coronavirus.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 40 people are in self-quarantine in Pulaski County after potential exposure during a church service last Sunday.

In Calloway County, the University Church of Christ urged its congregation of around 150 people to self-quarantine for 10 days.

Both Calloway County and Pulaski County have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last week. Pulaski County officials also said there is a second 'presumed' positive case in the area.