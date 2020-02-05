Kentucky certifies build-ready site in Harlan County

Economic development in Harlan County has made a big step.

State officials granted the county certification for a build-ready site in Cumberland.

The county broke ground on the project last spring.

Judge Executive Dan Mosley said the area can house a facility of 50,000-100,000 square feet and hopes it will bring long-term sustainable jobs for people in the area.

"We strongly believe it will greatly assist our marketing efforts to new companies and those looking to expand," Mosley said in a Facebook post.

State officials will help the county promote the site.