Kentucky celebrates 100th anniversary of League of Women Voters

The 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters was recognized at the Kentucky Capitol Thursday.

The organization turns 100 on Friday, but Governor Andy Beshear and others joined together in the Capitol rotunda for a proclamation and celebration.

The League was founded in 1920 to help American women exercise their right to vote, following the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

"For a century the League of Women Voters has led the charge to ensure that both women and men are aware of their voting rights," Gov. Beshear said. "Empowered to exercise that right, and educated and informed on policy issues that impact our nation, state and communities."

The League started as a political experiment but is now one of the most respected organizations standing up for democracy.