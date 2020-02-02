Proposed Kentucky bill would make it illegal to hold phone while driving

It is possible that Kentucky will move to hands-free phone use in cars.

Bill sponsor Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville said he wants to save lives and property.

"With more people on the highways, with more people on their phones, it is more dangerous now," said Mike Kier, who drives on highways every day for his job.

House Bill 255 would make it illegal for anyone to hold a phone, or any similar device. It would also outlaw watching, broadcasting and recording.

"I certainly use mine a lot, but I do use the hands-free and I think that's what we need to go to," said driver Billie Johnson,

The law would also apply when you are stopped at a red light.

"Not paying attention to who's coming up behind you or when the light's going to change could really cause some issues," Johnson said.

The bill does make some exceptions, for example, you would be able to call 911 for help. Many in support of the bill said they hope to move away from distracted driving.

"We've got some data in from Georgia already, they're seeing some reduction in accidents, reduction in fatalities," Tipton said.

He went on to say the new law would make it easier for police to identify illegal use and enforce the law, but some have their doubts.

"Now with smartwatches and all of the things you can do hands-free in the car, I really doubt they'll be able to," said Jamie Carter, who has a one hour commute to work.