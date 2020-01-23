Kentucky bill requires care for infants surviving abortion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Senate panel approved a bill to require that doctors and other health workers provide life-saving care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt.
The measure sailed through the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee without opposition Thursday.
The bill now heads to the Republican-dominated Senate.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, the bill's lead sponsor, says he is not aware of any instances in which an infant was born alive in Kentucky from a failed abortion. But he says the measure is needed to “prevent it ever happening."