Kentucky awards grants to help clean up illegal dumps

Kentucky officials have awarded nearly $1 million to counties across the state to help clean up illegal dumps.

WFPL reports the grants from the state Energy and Environment Cabinet will go to 21 counties to help clean 121 sites.

Owsley County will receive $32,000 and Solid Waste Coordinator Cody Lewis said the funds would be a “tremendous help.”

Counties have to provide a 25 percent match to receive the grants, which are funded through an environmental fee on garbage dropped at municipal landfills.