Kentucky among new states added to SNAP Online Pilot Program

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the approval of requests from Kentucky, Missouri and Texas to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households.

The newest additions, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas, add nearly 2 million households and 4.3 million individuals to the program.

This approval aims to allow states to speed up the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers.

The authorized retailers working with all pilot states are Amazon and Walmart.

A Target start date will be announced at a "later time" according to the USDA.

The SNAP online pilot is currently up in Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington State while Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, North Carolina, the District of Columbia and West Virginia were previously announced to be joining.

Between these states and the three newest additions more than half of all households receiving SNAP can now purchase online.