Kentucky allowing driver's license, ID renewals remotely

Kentucky is letting people renew or replace their driver's licenses and ID cards remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear's office says people whose license, permit or ID card was lost or expired between March 1 and June 30 may apply with their circuit court clerk to receive a new one in the mail.

Beshear's order keeps the process in place through July 31. Applicants requesting renewals must not need any testing, however.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says there were 345 new positive cases reported Sunday and Monday with eight new deaths.