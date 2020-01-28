Fans don't let fans drive drunk: State officials want you to be safe this Superbowl Sunday

As fans get ready for the Superbowl on Sunday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to relay a message to everyone.

'Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk' is a reminder for people to get a sober driver.

Secretary Jim Gray, KYTC Secretary, said that driving drunk is something that can be avoided.

“We want everyone to have a good time watching and celebrating the Super Bowl. All we ask is that if you plan on drinking alcohol, make the right choice and plan for a designated driver before the party begins,” said Gray.

Gray says there are several sober ride options including public transportation, taxis, and ride-booking programs.