Kentucky Transportation Cabinet college scholarships offered

College students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees can apply for scholarships offered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The cabinet said in a news release it will award up to 30 new scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year to prospective and current college students studying at one of four Kentucky universities or two Kentucky Community and Technical College campuses.

According to the release, the scholarships provide employment during the summer and job placement at the Transportation Cabinet after graduation.

Recipients agree to work for the cabinet for a year for every year they received the scholarship. The application deadline is Feb. 1.

Click here for more information or to apply.