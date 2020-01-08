Kentucky teacher pleads guilty to filming students in school bathroom

A former Kentucky teacher admitted to filming students in a high school bathroom.

The Murray Ledger & Times reported that 54-year-old Mark Allen Boggess pleaded guilty Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court to eight counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and eight counts of voyeurism.

Police arrested Boggess last year after staff at Murray High School reported finding a recording device set up in the bathroom of the nurse's station.

Police said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place.

Boggess was a teacher and track coach at the school and resigned after his arrest.

