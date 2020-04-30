Kentucky Supreme Court reverses conviction in Laurel County case

The Kentucky Supreme Court reversed a Laurel County man's conviction on Thursday.

Steven Dale Eversole was found guilty of first-degree fleeing or evading, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, and being a first-degree PFO by the Laurel County Circuit Court.

The Court determined Eversole was deprived of the right to be represented during a critical stage of the trial after one of the jurors was offered $50 to change there vote in the case.

Eversole had his conviction reversed and sentence vacated.

