Kentucky Supreme Court orders most civil and criminal events canceled due to COVID-19

The Supreme Court of Kentucky has implemented several measures from March 16th through April 10th due to the coronavirus.

With the exception of emergency matters, domestic violence hearings and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases, all in-person appearances for civil and criminal dockets are canceled.

Judges are encouraged to use a phone or video system for all necessary hearings, including arraignments and mental health hearings.

Courtroom attendance should be limited to attorneys, parties and necessary witnesses.

Any civil trial or hearing in progress should be continued or completed at the discretion of the presiding judge.

The order also specified that reasonable attempts should be made to reschedule all criminal trials, subject to a defendant’s right to a speedy trial.

