Kentucky State Police searching for missing Knox County Man

Officials with Kentucky State Police are asking for help in their search for a missing man from the Woodbine Community of Knox County.

In a news release, KSP writes that Ronnie Bryant, 74, was last seen leaving his home shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Bryant is a night security guard at the mining site off of KY 92 east in Whitley County, and was expected at the site at 10 p.m that night.

KSP is unable to search the routes Bryant normally takes due to high water in those areas, and have not found him on alternative routes.

Bryant drives a 2012 silver Nissan Murano and was last seen wearing a Storm Security shirt. He is 5’10” 240 pounds, hazel eyes, mustache, and gray hair.

Family members tell police that he is a diabetic with other health issues, requiring heart medication.

Police believe he is in Whitley County.