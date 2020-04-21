Kentucky State Police issue Golden Alert for Bell County Man

Officials with the Bell County Sheriffs Department have issued a Golden Alert for James Jackson, 80.

In a Facebook post from the department, they say Jackson was last seen leaving his family's home just across the Tennessee line on Highway 190 around 3 on Monday afternoon. He is also in the beginning stages of dementia.

He was driving a white Pontiac Grand Am with a Kentucky license plate reading "951JFS".

Officers have no probable location at the time, but say he likes to travel from Frakes to Highway 92, then to Highway 25E, and across Fonde Mountain.

If you have seen him or have any information on where he could be, please call 911 or Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.