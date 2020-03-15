Police: One dead after stabbing in Lee County Kentucky

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called to a fatal stabbing that happened on Long Branch Road in Lee County on Sunday morning.

KSP Post 7 Troopers found one man dead. Police say a man was fatally stabbed after an fight with another man.

The Lee County Coroner pronounced James Allen, 53 of Beattyville dead at the scene. His body will taken to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

KSP is asking for the public's help to find Jason Michael Smith, 39 of Beattyville. Smith is wanted for murder and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

This is an on-going investigation.