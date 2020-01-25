Kentucky State Police Post 14 searching for missing Russell girl

Kentucky state police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared on Saturday, January 18th.

Troopers received the call at around 1 p.m. and immediately began an investigation.

Sydney Reed of Russell walked away from her home that Saturday morning between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

She was last seen on Meadowlark Court in Russell.

Sydney is about 5'3" tall and around 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Kentucky state police post 14 at 1-606-928-6421.

This case remains under investigation.

No photo has been made available yet, we will have one up as soon as it is.

