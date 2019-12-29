UPDATE: Boyd County deputy jailer killed in Carter County crash

One person is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in Carter County.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. at the 155-mile marker on Interstate 64.

When troopers got to the scene, they found Thomas Meaux, 49, from Ashland dead in his vehicle. He served as a deputy jailer at the Boyd County Detention Center.

During the investigation into what caused the crash, police say Meaux lost control of his 2016 Nissan Maxima and struck a guardrail before coming to final rest in a nearby ditch.

An autopsy is scheduled and toxicology results are pending. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors.

This case remains under investigation by troopers who were assisted on scene by Carter County EMS and the Olive Hill Fire Department.