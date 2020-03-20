Kentucky State Parks are taking the following precautions against COVID-19

The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet worked with the Department of Parks to implement precautionary measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

All Kentucky State Parks will remain open to the public, however, park visitors are encouraged to be aware of the new preventative measures.

All scheduled park events have been canceled or postponed through April 30th.

Food services are limited to carry out only.

Hidden Rivers Restaurant at Blue Licks Battlefield State Park will remain closed

Historic homes and museums will remain open for the winter and spring schedules.

