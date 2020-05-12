Kentucky State Fair plans move forward, safety changes considered

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cancel multiple events across the state, plans are moving forward for this year's Kentucky State Fair.

To keep everyone safe some changes are being suggested. Those changes include cutting the number of vendors in half and repositioning the concert stage to space people out.

The board says the fair would mail out exhibitor tickets this year, so people do not have to stand in line to pick them up. Organizers say they may also use large video boards around the fairgrounds to help disperse large crowds.

“Typically you want to draw people in, but now we are going to have to think in reverse, and figure out how to keep people separated,” a board member said during the meeting.

A survey of the fair's vendors found almost half said they would attend and 8 percent would not.

Right now the fair is scheduled for August 20-30.

Organizers are certain that the fair can happen, but will wait to make an official ruling in June.

A spokesperson with Kentucky Venues and the Kentucky State Fair Board provided this statement to our CBS-affiliate WLKY:

"We are responding to real-time information and making every effort, with a focus on the safety and health of our guests, employees, and participants, to have a fair this year. We're in weekly conversations with other major state fairs, international associations, and industry professionals who are responding to this situation across the country. In June, we plan to announce the status of the 2020 Kentucky State Fair."

A few weeks ago, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond, otherwise known as Louisville Trifesta, were canceled due to safety reasons. The trio of events were scheduled to take place just weeks after the fair.

Recently, organizers canceled the Hardin County Fair because of COVID-19.