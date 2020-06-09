Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones endorses Charles Booker for US Senate

For months, there was speculation that Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones would run for U.S. Senate with the goal of replacing U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

He announced last November he wasn’t going to run, and he’s instead backing another name known to the area.

Jones publicly announced Monday he is endorsing Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker for U.S. Senate.

“Most important to me," Jones said of Booker, "he agrees that no matter where you’re born in Kentucky, whether, like me, you’re in the hills of Appalachia, or you’re on the West End of Louisville, that you deserve a chance to reach your potential and have success equally to everyone else. That’s what matters, and that’s what Charles fights for.”

Booker is facing several other democrats in the June 23rd primary for a chance to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.

You can see Jones' Facebook video endorsement below:

