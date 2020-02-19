Kentucky Senate panel votes to advance new version of Marsy's Law

A Senate panel voted to advance a new version of Marsy's Law.

The bill is another constitutional amendment to require victims of crime to be notified throughout the judicial process.

The controversial bill passed the general assembly and was signed into law two years ago, but it was overturned by a supreme court decision because of the way the voter question was worded.

Once again, the committee heard from some of the same crime victims who spoke out in favor of the bill, but some say its passage could have unintended consequences.

"Before the four cases were transferred to Frankfort, our local newspaperman was our advocate because that's how I learned court dates," said Melissa Buchanon, a supporter of Marsy's Law.

"Rather this legislation seeks to modify our constitution in such a way that protects only a slim majority of crime victims," said David Ward, a criminal defense attorney.

The bill includes a provision that would also require crime victim families to be notified in the event of a pardon being issued. It now goes to the full Senate.