Kentucky Senate: Have state elections in even-numbered years

Kentucky's elections for governor and other constitutional offices would be shifted to even-numbered years under a proposal approved Thursday by the state Senate.

The proposal cleared the Senate on a 31-3 vote Thursday, sending it to the House.

It would shift the statewide elections to even-numbered years starting in 2028. It would affect elections for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and agriculture commissioner.

If the proposed constitutional amendment clears the legislature, it would go on the November ballot for Kentucky voters to decide.

Past Senate efforts to switch the elections to even-numbered years died in the House.

