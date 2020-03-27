Kentucky Science Center closes amid coronavirus concerns

The Kentucky Science Center decided Friday to stop all in person programming to help protect families and children during this coronavirus pandemic.

While more than half of their revenue comes from monies generated from general admissions, field trips and educational services, with these operations suspended they can not remain afloat.

With a mission to encourage people of all ages to engage to do science in ways that are engaging, educational and entertaining, KSC announces they are launching a 'Do Science at Home' series. This series will provide experiments, classroom demonstrations and at home activities available online and their Facebook page and on YouTube.

The virtual education series will upload new content every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Each lesson is provided by a team of scientists and educators who are motivated by the opportunity to still engage and educate children during this difficult time.