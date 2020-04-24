Kentucky River District Health Department announces 3 new COVID-19 cases in Perry County

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced Friday there are three new cases of COVID-19 within the seven counties they serve.

All three cases are from Perry County and they are recovering at home.

One is a 29-year-old female, a 34-year-old female and a 58-year-old male. The health department believes the three people are not related.

Gov. Andy Beshear mentioned a positive case in Owsley County but the health department has confirmed that statement was false.

There have been 14 COVID-19 cases in the Kentucky River District Health Department service area. Eight have recovered.

The health department also says to expect to see additional cases as more testing becomes available.