Kentucky woman plans to climb all 58 Colorado 14ers for a good cause

Kentucky Native Brittney Woodrum is setting out on one big mission.

Photo Credit: WKYT

"It's kind of fitting that I should go and find some physical mountains to climb as we as a global community are kind of trying to come together," Woodrum said.

Sister station WKYT reports many people are trying to come together to tackle a mountain of problems COVID-19 has created.

"The pandemic knows no borders and it is affecting people all over the world," Woodrum said. "Particularly impacts the most vulnerable the worst. So humanitarian organizations are playing a key roll in being able to provide for these vulnerable populations and being able to keep them safe."

Woodrum will be climbing all of Colorado's 14ers, that is mountains with peaks over 14,000 feet. She plans to raise money for ShelterBox, an organization providing shelter and cooking tools for people who need it.

"The goal is to raise $1,400 per mountain, so a total of $82,000 by end of this incredible journey," Woodrum said. "All for ShelterBox, all for their current COVID-19 emergency relief of people."

Woodrum is ready to tackle those 58 mountains for the people who need it the most.

"It's going to be very challenging, but I'm really really excited for this opportunity," Woodrum said.

You can click here to learn more about how to support Woodrum in her efforts to help ShelterBox.