Kentucky National Guard playing big role in state's response to COVID-19

The Kentucky National Guard continues to work their way across the state, helping out where needed.

Governor Andy Beshear activated them back in March when the COVID-19 situation first started to escalate in the commonwealth.

Since then, they have assisted at food banks, with security at hospitals and even helping to set up the mobile hospital in Louisville.

Now, they are helping at the mobile testing sites being set up by Kroger. By next week, six of those will be active across the state, including one in Somerset and another in Pikeville.

“This is our bread and butter mission,” Major Stephen Martin says. “We provide both support to the nation when we are called to deploy, and then our second dual mission is providing support to the state when she needs us. In this fight against this invisible enemy she needs us most.”

Martin says they have been activated for at least the next month and will take it day by day after that.

