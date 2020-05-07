Kentucky National Guard expected to help with absentee voting during primary election in June

Kentuckians will have the option to vote through the mail with an absentee ballot for next month's primary election.

Our sister station WKYT says that is a lot of prep work for the state's 120 county clerks.

Wednesday Gov. Andy Beshear announced that national guard members would assist with staffing locations, but it is up to county clerks to decided whether or not to use them.

"I appreciate that he and the national guard are offering these services. They've been very clear that they're not going to deploy people on fatigues with guns. That's just not what we're doing," said Don Blevins, Fayette County clerk.

It is one of the many decisions the clerks will have to make as they finalize plans for processing absentee ballots.

Secretary of State Michale Adams said people will have to visit an online portal to apply for the ballots.

Blevins says the portal system could streamline the voting process.

"We've not done a good job of cleaning up our voter rolls on the last 10 years. So right now we sit at assist bloated level even in Fayette County...so what would happen if we gave everyone a ballot is there would be thousands of that went to no one because they're not there anymore," Blevins said.

He says people will start receiving postcards around May 22 with more information about the absentee voting process. Everyone needs to verify their address and voter registration online between now and May 22. Clerk's offices will have a better chance of sending voting materials to the correct address.