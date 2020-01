A Kentucky amusement park will set the stage for an episode of 'Undercover Boss' this week.

Pictured (L-R): Scott Fischer and Bailey, Supervisor Photo: Screen Grab/Studio Lambert ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The CEO of Dippin' Dots, Scott Fischer, spent a day at Kentucky Kingdom.

A disguised Fischer served park guests at one of the carts to see where his company can improve.

You can watch the episode on WYMT at 8 p.m. Wednesday.