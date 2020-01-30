Kentucky Kingdom begins hiring for 2020 season

An amusement park in Kentucky is looking for seasonal help.

News outlets reported Thursday that Kentucky Kingdom opened its application process.

The park says it is looking to fill 1,400 positions, including lifeguards, ride operators and water park technicians with some ability in plumbing.

The pay rates start above minimum wage and vary based upon the position and experience, according to Kentucky Kingdom. Some jobs have a minimum age requirement of 14.

For more information or to apply, click here.