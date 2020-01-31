Kentucky House votes to add sexual harassment to ethics code

The Kentucky House has voted to strengthen the legislative ethics code by adding sexual harassment to the list of violations.

The bill passed the House on an 85-0 vote Friday. It now goes to the Senate.

Republican Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser is the bill's lead sponsor. She says the legislation reflects bipartisan work spanning the past three legislative sessions.

The effort began after revelations in 2017 that four Republican lawmakers had signed a secret sexual harassment settlement with a female employee.

The bill defines sexual harassment as ethical misconduct, outlines reporting standards and strengthens confidential investigations of sexual harassment.

