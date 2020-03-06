Kentucky House passes its version of $23 billion state budget

The Kentucky House passed its version of a new two-year, $23 billion state budget.

The GOP-crafted spending plan drew bipartisan support in clearing the House 86-10 Friday. It is still heavy on education, however, it takes the money and spreads it out in further places.

Some lawmakers said funding needs would be shortchanged by an unwillingness to tap into more revenue sources. The measure goes to the Senate.

The House version modified Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's proposed $2,000 pay raise for teachers to spread it to other school and public employees as a one-percent raise. It boosted school-security funding to hire hundreds of counselors.

The plan scaled back Beshear's proposal to add more social workers but offers salary enhancements to hire and retain more of them. Instead of 350 new social worker positions, 50 were added and the existing workers will get a raise.

Not in the budget is $34 million for the KentuckyWired broadband internet program.

So far there has been a lot of positive comments from both sides of the aisle. Many lawmakers also said they are glad that the budget does not include painful cuts previous budgets had.

"Pay raises a solution for people to stay longer, an incentive to help pensions," said Rep. John Blanton (R-Salyersville).

"This is a step in the process. Does it do everything I like, no. I am happy to vote yes. This House needs to stand strong. Things will change when it gets to the Senate," said Rep. Joni Jenkins (D-Minority Floor Leader).

There is also language in the budget wanting to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

KEA President Eddie Campbell released the following statement regarding the raises included in the proposal:

“Like all budget proposals, the House budget is a work in progress that contains positive steps forward in education funding and educator pay. We look forward to seeing a Senate proposal in the near future as well. However, without significant new revenue, which the House has not proposed in their budget, there will continue to be unnecessary constraints on every aspect of the budget. Proposed raises for all educators, including education support professionals, is a step in the right direction. However, the 1% wage proposal each year falls woefully short with inflation projected to rise 2.5% a year. Again, without finding new revenue streams like legalizing sports gambling, little can be done to better fund our most precious resource—our children’s futures. Even more problematic to stable funding for education would be the passage of H.R. 350, which would strip $25 million in revenue away from the Commonwealth in its first year, and quickly grow to hundreds of millions thereafter.”