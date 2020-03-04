Kentucky House passes bill requiring police pursuit policies

The Kentucky House has passed a bill requiring law enforcement agencies to develop pursuit policies.

The bill is known as "Jill's Law" in honor of Jill Hurst. She died last year after the car she was in was struck by a suspect being pursued by police in Anderson County.

The bill passed 84-8 Wednesday. It now goes to the Senate.

It would require all of Kentucky's law enforcement agencies to develop a vehicle pursuit policy. It would set training requirements for officers before being allowed to be involved in a pursuit.