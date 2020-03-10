Kentucky House passes 2 abortion measures

The Kentucky House approved a proposed ballot measure dealing with abortion.

The proposal would amend the state's constitution to ensure it does not offer protections for abortions.

It was among two abortion-related measures that cleared the Republican-led House on Tuesday after emotional debates.

The other bill would expand the state attorney general's authority to enforce abortion law.

The proposed ballot measure would add language to Kentucky's Constitution to state it provides no constitutional right to an abortion.

Supporters say the proposal is a preemptive step if the Roe v. Wade decision establishing abortion rights nationwide decades ago is overturned.