Kentucky Hospitals preparing for 'trauma season'

As healthcare continues to reopen across the Commonwealth, with most elective procedures and non-emergency surgeries being allowed, it is also that time of year when traumatic injuries are the most common according to sister-station WKYT.

The six month period beginning on Memorial Day is referred to as "trauma season" by UK Healthcare doctors. Historically the number of trauma cases during this time has gone up, but will that still be the case amid a global pandemic?

Dr. Andrew Bernard, a trauma surgeon at UK, says that trauma season typically reflects the outdoor climate. Fewer people are outside when it is cold and therefore fewer people are exposing themselves to the risk of injury.

"From about April, May, on through the fall we really pick up in terms of activity at the trauma [center] because people just get out and enjoy the nice seasonal weather," said Dr. Bernard.

Lockdown is having a similar effect on Kentucky hospitals.

"We saw a big dip when people were locked down but now that people are back out and about, we're back to our usual volume," said Dr. Bernard.

Doctors say falls, followed closely by car crashes, are the most common form of traumatic injury.

"When the pandemic was really at full bore and the governor asked us to stay home, car crash injuries as you can imagine, dropped off," said Dr. Bernard. "Now that people are out and about we're going to see more of it."

Knowing this, Dr. Bernard wants to assure everyone that UK Hospital is a safe environment to visit for help, especially when faced with a serious injury.

"We're considering everybody to be at risk, including myself when I walked in in the morning; that's why I get asked the screening questions. We're wearing masks, we're cleaning our hands as we always have, and we're keeping everybody really safe."

Hospital officials say that if you have an emergency or urgent situation, whether or not it's COVID-19 related, they remain ready to help.