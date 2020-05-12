'Kentucky Gives Day' allows changes that can impact a lifetime

It is that time of year again for 'Kentucky Gives Day'. A 24-hour online giving event for non-profits across the state of Kentucky.

"Large amounts, small amounts any amount is what is important," said Josh Mullins, Director of Advancement at Hindman Settlement School.

"Non-profits are what make healthy communities," said Aimee Russilo, a board member at Hindman Settlement School and a business teacher at Berea College.

Russilo says tapping into local knowledge is what allows a non-profit to know what a community needs, such as Eastern and Central Kentucky, where there are fewer government resources.

"And so they serve a critical part in both economics as well as mobility and giving a voice to people," she said.

At Hindman Settlement School, donations raised will help the dyslexia program, after school music programs and foodways. This year's focus is on the summer dyslexia program.

"We are raising money to be able to get the equipment and the software to be able to give every child a laptop a headset," said Mullins since the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person tutoring was suspended.

"Many of them have not been able to have the tutoring that they need over the last several months, weeks while school has been out of session."

Missing out on the importance of one-on-one communication. But with remote capabilities, it can help keep them on track.

"It is so important that students are reading on grade level by third grade. And should we need to do it this fall and into the future, we are going to have that equipment.," said Mullins.

Ensuring their academic success for their futures.

If you would like to donate to Hindman Settlement School, click here

Want to see how WYMT is participating in Kentucky Gives Day? Click here.