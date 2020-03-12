Kentucky General Assembly postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 prompted state lawmakers to delay the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly.

According to a news release, the session, which was originally scheduled for March 13 and March 16, will resume March 17.

“The General Assembly continues to support the efforts of Governor Beshear and Kentucky’s public health community to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 virus," the statement read. "After much careful consideration, we have decided to exercise an abundance of caution and postpone legislative business on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16. This will not affect the number of legislative days left in this session. However, it will provide an opportunity to evaluate safety procedures as we move through the remainder of session. We anticipate resuming normal legislative business on Tuesday, March 17.”