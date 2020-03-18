Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to offer educational programming through Facebook Live

With students out of school and parents at home, to keep things lively Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is offering educational programming through Facebook Live.

The sessions will begin Wednesday, March 18th. Educators with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will begin the special sessions at 1 p.m. eastern time on weekdays.

The sessions will stream on the Salato Wildlife Education Center's Facebook page, lasting around 30 minutes.

Governor Andy Beshear encouraged families across the Commonwealth to take advantage of the virtual opportunity to help keep children engaged in learning.

"Team Kentucky is excited to offer our children and families an educational experience that allows children to learn about our state’s wildlife species from their homes,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife controls the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort to help develop an appreciation for the state's native wildlife species as well as the importance of fishing, boating, hunting and other recreational opportunities.

The Salato Center will remain open Tuesday through Saturday for outdoor exhibits with no admission fee. Indoor exhibits are currently closed to the public.