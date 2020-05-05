Kentucky Elk Hunt Draw results scheduled for online event later this month

While this year's elk hunt draw will look a little different, it will go on virtually.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released the news Tuesday morning.

The 2020 event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16th at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the public will not be able to attend but can watch it on the WPRG-TV Facebook page or the Mountain Arts Center Facebook page. It will also be uploaded to the WPRG's YouTube page afterwards.

The state is offering 594 elk permits through its quota drawing for the 2020 season. This total includes 175 archery/crossbow permits for a bull or cow; 150 firearm permits for bulls; 244 firearm permits for cows; and 25 youth permits. The number of nonresidents drawn may not exceed 10 percent.

Results will be uploaded to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources website by May 20th.

Hunters are selected by a random drawing conducted by the state’s Information Technology agency.