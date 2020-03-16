Kentucky Derby 146 rescheduled for Saturday of Labor Day Weekend due to COVID-19 concerns

The Kentucky Derby will be run on Sat., Sept. 5., this year, pushed back four months over coronavirus fears, and setting up a weekend for the ages around Louisville.

The 146th Run For The Roses will take place on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, the first full weekend of the college football season. Multiple sources confirmed the news to our sister station WAVE 3 News, on Monday night.

It will be just the third time that the world’s most famous horse race will take place outside of the month of May. It was run once on April 29, 1901, and June 9, 1945. Since 1946, the Kentucky Derby has taken place every year on the first Saturday in May.

An official announcement on the date change is scheduled for Tuesday morning.