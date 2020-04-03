Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources announces new spring hunting guidelines

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources announced new guidelines for the spring hunting season on Friday afternoon.

This specifically applies to non-Kentucky hunters during the 2020 spring turkey season.

Non-Kentucky hunters who have already purchased 2020 spring turkey permits must comply with Governor Beshear's order to self-quarantine immediately for 14 days after arriving in Kentucky.

Non-Kentuckians must prepare to comply with the Governor's travel orders as well.

Kentucky’s general spring turkey season will begin April 18 and continue through May 10.

Residents of Kentucky can hunt as previously planned.

